CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
