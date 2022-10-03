CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

_____

801 FPUS51 KALY 031015

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 031013

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

613 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

CTZ001-032000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

613 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-032000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

613 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather