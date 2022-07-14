CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ 509 FPUS51 KALY 140735 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 140734 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022 CTZ001-142000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-142000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather