CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

_____

935 FPUS51 KALY 240723

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240721

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

CTZ001-242000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

321 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-242000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

321 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather