CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

807 FPUS51 KALY 250818

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

418 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022

CTZ001-252015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

418 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-252015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

418 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NAS

_____

