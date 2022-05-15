CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

951 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

951 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

951 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

