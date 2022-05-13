CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

992 FPUS51 KALY 131936

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 131935

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

CTZ001-140800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-140800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

