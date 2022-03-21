CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022 _____ 718 FPUS51 KALY 210540 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 210511 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 111 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 CTZ001-210800- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 111 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-210800- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 111 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather