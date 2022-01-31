CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EST Mon Jan 31 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

319 AM EST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

319 AM EST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

