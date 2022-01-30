CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

_____

343 FPUS51 KALY 300922

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300921

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

421 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

CTZ001-302100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

421 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ013-302100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

421 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather