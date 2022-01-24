CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

424 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

424 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

424 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

