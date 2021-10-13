CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 _____ 909 FPUS51 KALY 130734 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 130733 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021 CTZ001-132000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. $$ CTZ013-132000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather