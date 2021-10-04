CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021 _____ 094 FPUS51 KALY 040737 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 040736 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 CTZ001-042000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50. $$ CTZ013-042000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather