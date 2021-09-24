CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

325 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

325 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows around 50.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

