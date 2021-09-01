CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

392 FPUS51 KALY 010802

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 010801

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

401 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

CTZ001-012000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

401 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Not as

warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ013-012000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

401 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

