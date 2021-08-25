CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

420 FPUS51 KALY 250744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250742

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

