Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

417 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

417 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

