CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

_____

274 FPUS51 KALY 190826

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

426 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

CTZ001-192015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

426 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-192015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

426 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather