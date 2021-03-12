CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

194 FPUS51 KALY 120829

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120827

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

CTZ001-122100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-122100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

