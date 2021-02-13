CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021 _____ 360 FPUS51 KALY 130855 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 130852 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021 CTZ001-132100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow and freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sleet in the morning, then snow or sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ CTZ013-132100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and freezing drizzle. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet in the morning, then sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain, sleet and snow likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather