Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

CTZ001-012100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Sleet likely or a chance of snow in the evening. Freezing

rain. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation

around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with freezing rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

CTZ013-012100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain with possible sleet and rain or snow likely

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

