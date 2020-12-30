CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

117 FPUS51 KALY 300832

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300828

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EST Wed Dec 30 2020

CTZ001-302100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

328 AM EST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening, then freezing rain with rain

likely after midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ013-302100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

328 AM EST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow.

Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

