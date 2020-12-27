CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

_____

302 FPUS51 KALY 270832

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270830

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

CTZ001-272100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

$$

CTZ013-272100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather