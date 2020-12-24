CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ 452 FPUS51 KALY 240906 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 240904 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 404 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 CTZ001-242100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 404 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ CTZ013-242100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 404 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather