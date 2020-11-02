CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020
_____
081 FPUS51 KALY 020901
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 020858
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
358 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
CTZ001-022100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
358 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ013-022100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
358 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather