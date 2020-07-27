CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

960 FPUS51 KALY 270755

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270753

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

