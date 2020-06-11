CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
_____
808 FPUS51 KALY 110557
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 110556
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
156 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
CTZ001-110800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
156 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ013-110800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
156 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
