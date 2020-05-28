CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

_____

156 FPUS51 KALY 280605

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

CTZ001-280900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

CTZ013-280900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NAS

_____

