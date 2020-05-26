CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

941 FPUS51 KALY 260724

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260722

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

CTZ001-262000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

322 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-262000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

322 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather