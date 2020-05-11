CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

127 FPUS51 KALY 110813

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110804

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

CTZ001-112000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ013-112000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

