CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

730 FPUS51 KALY 130833

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

CTZ001-132015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy with

lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain and snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ013-132015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 60 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

