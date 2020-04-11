CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
