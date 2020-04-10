CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020
_____
754 FPUS51 KALY 100801
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 100800
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
400 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
CTZ001-102000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
400 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-102000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
400 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
