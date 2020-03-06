CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

839 FPUS51 KALY 060814

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060811

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

CTZ001-062100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ013-062100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

