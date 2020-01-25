CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

975 FPUS51 KALY 250907

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250904

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

CTZ001-252100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

404 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-252100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

404 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

