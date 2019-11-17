CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

349 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

CTZ001-172100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

349 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain

likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ013-172100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

349 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

