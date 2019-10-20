CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

_____

163 FPUS51 KALY 200747

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200745

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

CTZ001-202000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-202000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather