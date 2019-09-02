CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

_____

355 FPUS51 KALY 020728

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020726

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

CTZ001-022000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

326 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-022000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

326 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather