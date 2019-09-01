CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019
080 FPUS51 KALY 010740
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 010738
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
CTZ001-012000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ013-012000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
