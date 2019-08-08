CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
559 FPUS51 KALY 081747
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 081746
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
CTZ001-082000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around
60. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
CTZ013-082000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather