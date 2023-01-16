WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1203 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds have been decreasing across the West Side Hills and the Kern County Mountains, and are expected remain below advisory criteria as most locations this afternoon. Therefore the Wind Advisory that had been in effect for the West Side Hill and the Kern County Mountains has been allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather