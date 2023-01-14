WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1254 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5,

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal,

Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis,

Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine,

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos

Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra,

Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San

Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley,

South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra,

Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville -

Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains

north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties and Yosemite

Valley.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff can result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks

and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy to moderate rain on wet soil may lead to flooding. In

addition, Bear Creek at McKee Road may hit Flood Stage late

Saturday night into Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

