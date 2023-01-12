WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Hanford CA

844 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding continues due to ongoing impacts.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Mariposa and Merced.

* WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several

structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are

continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect

many areas of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 837 AM PST, Flooding remains ongoing in the warned area

mainly due to heavy precipitation that accumulated earlier

this week.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

