WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

359 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of central California,

including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista,

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma,

Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain

Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare

Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran -

Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos

Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra,

Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin,

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP,

South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End

of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San

Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West

Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West

Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley

and Yosemite Valley.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snowfall accumulation of 4 to 8 inches

above 6000 feet with local accumulations up to a foot over the

higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass,

Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will rise from around 4500

feet this morning to above 6000 feet by later this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather