WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Hanford CA 1239 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California... Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued as needed.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road.
* WHEN...Until late this morning.
* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, The beechwood subdivision and the trailer park along the southern end of Bear Creek Drive floods in addition to Applegate Park on the south side of Bear Creek Drive.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 21.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 20.8 feet late this afternoon. It will then rise to 20.9 feet this evening. It will fall to 12.9 feet late Saturday morning. It will then rise to 21.5 feet early Sunday morning. It will fall again and remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.7 feet on 03\/22\/2018.
- http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood

Location Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am PST)
-------- Stg Stg Day\/Time Thu Fri Sat
Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 21.4 Tue 11 pm PST 20.4 18.5 15.6

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range.
* WHEN...From 7 AM PST this morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
- Excessive rainfall will bring a flood risk through Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.