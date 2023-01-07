WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

756 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible due to a couple of systems. With

the first system on Saturday night into Sunday, expect snow

amounts of 6 to 18 inches above 6,000 feet. With the second

system on Monday morning until Tuesday night, expect 3 to 6

feet of snow with locally heavier amounts above 8,000 feet and

18 inches to 3 feet between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds could

gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Yosemite National

Park to Tulare County.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

