WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

750 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches between 4000 and 6000 feet and

5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 feet

possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Tulare

County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch,

from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

