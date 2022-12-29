WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

253 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 7000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3-4 feet possible. Isolated accumulations of

5 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as

50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central California.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

