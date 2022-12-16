WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1158 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... Dense fog is no longer expected. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 12 PM PST this afternoon. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive, exposed vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Be prepared to bring pets indoors. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, with light winds. This is likely to lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...Valleys of northern California, south central Oregon, and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather