WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 345 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fresno County through 430 PM PST... At 345 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Cantua Creek, or 30 miles west of Hanford. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Five Points. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3625 12016 3638 12034 3656 12025 3641 11997 TIME...MOT...LOC 2345Z 213DEG 2KT 3639 12020 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____